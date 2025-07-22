OPINION: Why Lucas Ribeiro shouldn’t be naturalised for Bafana Bafana

He just needs a move to a big European league and he will definitely be in the Seleção conversation.

Lucas Ribeiro #10 of Mamelodi Sundowns FC scores his team’s first goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 group F match against Borussia Dortmund at TQL Stadium on June 21 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Lucas Ribeiro’s wonder goal against Borussia Dortmund at the FIFA Club World Cup which was later named Goal of the Tournament has reinforced what many already believe. The Brazilian attacker is operating on another level and should not be naturalised to play for South Africa.

The Sundowns star collected the ball deep inside his own half, went past two Dortmund defenders, and coolly slotted it beyond Gregor Kobel. The world applauded, but South African fans were not surprised because they’ve seen it before.

That goal mirrored his solo strike against Orlando Pirates in a Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld. It was the same surging run, the same composure, the same clinical finish. Only this time, the world was watching and the moment of genius will be talked about for years to come.

Ribeiro has shown at the highest level that he has the quality to compete with the best. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. The 26-year-old is good enough for the Brazilian national team.

His overall display at the global showpiece in the United States proved as much. He just needs a move to a big European league and he will definitely be in the Seleção conversation.

In the PSL, he simply looks a class above the rest. He glides past defenders as though they aren’t there. At times, it genuinely feels like he’s playing with children, that’s how good he is. In fact, there’s nothing for him to prove in the PSL anymore and the only natural progression would be to seek greener pastures.

Of course, Bafana would benefit from a player of Ribeiro’s calibre, but the country’s proud footballing heritage and historical background dictates that home grown players should be prioritised to represent the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winners.

Brazil may be stacked with attacking talent like Vinícius Jr, Rodrygo, Neymar, Cunha and Raphinha, but Ribeiro is arguably a better all-round player than Manchester United outcast Antony. Ribeiro’s story is far from over. A move to Europe could well be next, and with it, a chance to realise his dream of representing Brazil.