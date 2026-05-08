OPINION: PSL officiating crisis deepens after Badi horror show

The referee's reluctance to punish reckless tackles allowed tensions to rise unnecessarily.

Miguel Cardoso’s outburst after Mamelodi Sundowns’ 1-1 draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday night should not distract from a growing reality – he still has obvious limitations as a coach.

Sundowns performances still leave a doubt

Yes, Sundowns are through to another CAF Champions League final, but performances continue to leave lingering doubts. The Brazilians may still be winning matches, yet the vibrant football that once made them the envy of the continent has faded under Cardoso’s leadership.

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The famous shoe-shine-and-piano style that Masandawana proudly associate with has given way to a far more cautious and pragmatic approach. While results in Africa have bought Cardoso some breathing space, there remains a feeling that he is always one poor result away from disaster.

Still, the bigger concern from the capital city had little to do with tactics.The spotlight should instead fall on the continued decline of officiating standards in the PSL.

What ought to have been a captivating premiership contest between Sundowns and Chiefs was overshadowed by inconsistent refereeing from Luxolo Badi. In a fixture carrying so much importance, the experienced official failed to assert proper control from the opening whistle.

After booking Khuliso Mudau in the fourth minute for catching Bradley Cross with a raised arm, it appeared Badi intended to take a firm stance against dangerous play. Unfortunately, that early authority quickly disappeared.

Lucky Ndlovu

Chiefs midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu was fortunate to remain on the field for as long as he did. Several of his challenges crossed the line, yet Badi repeatedly chose leniency over decisive action. It was astonishing that Ndlovu lasted until the 66th minute before being substituted for Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

The referee’s reluctance to punish reckless tackles allowed tensions to rise unnecessarily. Matters worsened when Keanu Cupido suffered what looked like a dislocated shoulder following a dangerous kung fu-style challenge by Ndlovu.

Once a match is allowed to drift in that manner, emotions inevitably spill over. Mduduzi Shabalala also ended the night injured after a heavy reckless challenge from Adams as the contest descended into disorder. Better game management from the referee could have prevented much of the chaos that unfolded under the lights at Loftus Versfeld.

That is the disappointing part because the title race has been refreshingly competitive this season. South African football should be witnessing an exciting run-in, yet conversations continue to centre on officiating controversies rather than the football itself.

The PSL needs VAR

The introduction of VAR cannot come soon enough. Week after week, coaches, players and supporters are left frustrated by questionable decisions. Confidence in match officials is declining, and matches of this magnitude only amplify those concerns.

With supporters across the continent following the league closely, the standard of refereeing is becoming an increasingly embarrassing talking point. Instead of players and coaches commanding attention, referees are repeatedly dominating headlines for all the wrong reasons.

The consequences are serious. Players are leaving matches battered and bruised, while coaches’ jobs increasingly hang on decisions that often appear inconsistent or outright incorrect.

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Most troubling, however, is the lack of accountability. Referees seldom face visible consequences for major errors, and until that changes, confidence in the integrity of the game will continue to suffer.