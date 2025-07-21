Tylon Smith seals life-changing move to QPR

Leicester City topped the list in the 2023/24 season, with an average weekly wage of £44,000 (R1,045,759.44).

Fletcher Hani Lowe of South Africa, Tylon Smith of South Africa and Mouad Dahak of Morocco after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations U20 Final match between South Africa and Morocco on the 18 May 2025 at 30 June Stadium in Cairo © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Rising South African star Tylon Smith has completed a lucrative transfer from Stellenbosch FC to English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, in what could be described as a life-changing move for the young defender.

Although QPR have yet to formally announce his signing, Smith has already been in England for the past two weeks and settling into his new environment as he prepares for the upcoming season.

According to a leading betting site William Hill, the average Championship salary continues to rise, with some clubs paying their players over £30,000 (R713,017.80) per week on average.

Leicester City topped the list in the 2023/24 season, with an average weekly wage of £44,000 (R1,045,759.44). At the other end of the scale, lower-budget teams in the league are paying less than £5,000 (R118,836.30) per week in wages.

Smith caught international attention after being named Player of the Tournament at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt earlier this year.

He played a crucial role in Amajita’s historic maiden continental triumph, including a standout performance in the 1–0 victory over Morocco in the final at Cairo International Stadium.

He also netted the decisive goal in the semi-final against Nigeria, further underlining his potential and attracting interest from clubs across Europe.

On the domestic front, Smith has been nominated for the DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season award, capping off a stellar year for one of South Africa’s brightest young talents.