Martin announced as new Chippa signing from Pirates

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After finding it hard to break into the Orlando Pirates team, winger Craig Martin has now made a switch to Chippa United to try and revive his career.

The speedy Western Cape-born player was announced as a new Chippa signing on Tuesday.

Martin joined Pirates in January this year from Cape Town City, where he was excelling. But, things didn’t go well for him at the Soweto giants.

The 29-years old player only made a couple of appearances for Pirates. His move to Gauteng was seen as a big step for his career, but he failed to make an impact for coach Jose Riveiro’s squad.

The former Cape Town City player was rumoured to be going back to his old club, but the Chilli Boys snapped him up quickly as their first signing for the 2023/24 DStv Premiership season on a two years contract with one year option.

Martin joins Chippa with the team desperate for reinforcements after a poor campaign. They just managed to escape relegation by finishing in 14th on the league standings.

“Welcome Craig Martin to Gqeberha! The Home of The Chilli Boys,” the Eastern Cape outfit said on their social media platforms.

Martin joined Pirates along with former AmaZulu FC captain Makhehleni Makhaula, who has made a huge impact at the Buccaneers.

In just six months, Makhaula has made himself as one of the key players at the club and is fighting for a place in the starting line-up with other regulars Thabang Monare and Miguel Timm.

Meanwhile, Martin gets a move to Chippa, who have a new coach for next season Morgan Mamilla who returns to the club after a brief spell with Swallows FC.

Mamilla was previously fired at Chippa following a stint of poor results, with the club having parted ways with Daine Klate and Kurt Lentjies earlier last season.

Chippa also had Lehlohonolo Seema on their books as they mentor and he was the one who helped them survive relegation, however, they ended up parting ways with him.