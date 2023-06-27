Pirates can end Sundowns’ dominance, says confident Monare

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Thabang Monare has boldly professed that Orlando Pirates are prepared to challenge and end Mamelodi Sundowns‘ monopoly on local football, particularly in the DStv Premiership.

Monare exudes confidence in the squad, emphasising their winning mentality and strong character, similar to that of his former team, Bidvest Wits.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Monare believes that the team has what it takes to compete for the league title.

“Definitely we can challenge for the league in the new season,” said Monare, as quoted by the Sowetan this week.

“This squad is full of winners… We have players who have big hearts and great attitudes. And that is what we also had at Wits. I really see a lot of similarities between the two squads,” added the Pirates midfielder.

With aspirations of winning the league, Monare highlights the importance of patience and hard work. He believes that the Pirates team has all the necessary ingredients for success within their ranks.

Building on their recent triumphs, including the two trophies from last season, Monare emphasises the importance of instilling a winning mentality and turning it into a habit.

“Everyone in the squad wants to win the league. It’s just a matter of patience and hard work and everything will fall into place. Every recipe to win the league is within this team.”

Monare describes the feeling of winning as addictive. He compared it to a drug that fuels the team’s desire to continue their winning streak into the new season.

The hunger for success drives their motivation to be recognized as champions and propel Pirates to the pinnacle of local football.

Monare confident Pirates can continue from last season

With a strong foundation and the belief in their abilities, Pirates aim to establish themselves as title contenders and make their mark in the Premiership.

“It was very important for the squad to have that feeling of winning and turn it into a habit. In the new season, we will be more motivated because of these two trophies.

“We want to be champions, we want to be recognised and now we have a strong foundation thanks to these two cups. The foundation should give us that momentum to give the league a full go,” Monare added.