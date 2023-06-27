Chiefs net another target as Mmodi joins on three-year deal

By Mgosi Squad

Pule Mmodi, the talented and enterprising Golden Arrows attacker was conspicuously absent when the team reconvened for preseason training after the holiday break.

And it has now been revealed that Mmodi is in Gauteng, having signed a lucrative three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs, keeping him at Naturena until at least June 2025.

The 30-year-old Mmodi showcased exceptional skills and was one of the standout performers for Golden Arrows last season.

Mmodi refused Pirates move

Mmodi’s impressive form caught the attention of Chiefs rivals Orlando Pirates, who had expressed interest in signing him the previous year.

He however opted against the move, reportedly citing concerns about potential competition and limited playing opportunities due to the big number of similar players in the Pirates squad.

Sources close to the situation confirmed Mmodi’s absence from Arrows training and the surprising news of his signing with Kaizer Chiefs.

The source revealed that Mmodi has committed to a three-year deal with the prestigious club, known for its rich football history and passionate fanbase.

“Yes he was not at training today. I heard the guys say he was with Chiefs where he has signed for three years,” said the source.

Kaizer Chiefs supporters will be eagerly awaiting official confirmation of the signing, hoping that Mmodi’s arrival will bolster their squad.

Mduduzi Mdantsane has also meanwhile been spotted at Chiefs’ Naturena Village on Monday. He was spotted on one off the photos published by the club on their social media platforms.

Chiefs are expected to announce their new players in the coming days.