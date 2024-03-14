Nyatama bemoans below-par display as Swallows exit Nedbank Cup

Moroka Swallows believes his side were too ‘flat’ in the first half, after seeing his side knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by the University of Pretoria on Wednesday evening.

The DStv Premiership outfit continued their miserable season as they were knocked out by the high-flying Motsepe Foundation Championship team. There is a distinct possibility these two teams will have swapped leagues by the end of the campaign.

Tuks were the better side and after a goalless first half, they went in front when Tebogo Mohlamonyane fired home. 17 year-old Lwanda Mbanjwa’s well-taken strike ten minutes from time, his first senior strike, looked to have taken the game into extra time, but Thabang Sibanyoni struck right at the death to give the home side the win and a place in the quarterfinals.

Triple change

Nyatama was not impressed with the performance of his attack at half time, making a triple substitution, taking off Gregory Damons, Jacob Everson and Letsie Koapeng, and bringing on Gabadinho Mhango, Mbanjwa and Lindokuhle Mtshali.

“In the first half we were supposed to score but it was one of those games again where we don’t want to take our chances,” Nyatama told SuperSport TV.

“We also didn’t create enough … Jacob, Greg and Letsie, they were flat. It was one of those games, we are out of the cup now and will concentrate on the league.

“We wanted the front two to affect changes (in the second half) and press them from high … when Gaba, Lwanda and Lindo came on we tried out best to hold the ball, and Lwanda scored his first goal.”