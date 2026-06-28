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Mbule finds new home after Orlando Pirates exit

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

28 June 2026

12:05 pm

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Zakho SC announced the signing of the 28-year-old via a statement.

Mbule finds new home after Orlando Pirates exit

Former Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule has joined Zakho SC. Photo: Zakho media/X

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Iraqi side Zakho SC has announced the signing of former Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule on a free transfer.

Mbule was released by Pirates earlier this month after the club decided against renewing his one-year contract.

Zakho SC announced the signing of the 28-year-old via a statement.

“South African player Sipho Mbule has officially signed with our club for the 2026-2027 season in the Iraqi Stars Football League,” read the club statement.

“Sipho Mbule stands out for his impressive speed and intelligence, with the ability to dictate the flow of the game at will and dominate the midfield.

“With Sipho’s arrival, our midfield will be stronger than ever.”

Mbule sends farewell message to Pirates fans

Following his move to Iraq, Mbule took to social media to send a heartfelt farewell to the Pirates fans.

“Thanks for the Year that was filled with happy moments rather than sad moments,” wrote the Bafana Bafana star on social media.

“TILL WE MEET AGAIN … To Orlando Pirates Fans , thanks for everything … FOR THE LOVE … FOR THE NOISE & THE BELIEF !!!!!”

Read more on these topics

Iraq Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Sipho Mbule

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