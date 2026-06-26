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Pirates announce three more signings, confirm three departures

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

26 June 2026

02:39 pm

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Pirates have now confirmed seven new signings ahead of the upcoming season.

Pirates announce three more signings, confirm three departures

Orlando Pirates new signings from left to right: Neo Rapoo, Matome Mmolai and Aphiwe Baliti. Photo: Pirates media

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Orlando Pirates have announced the acquisition of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti and Matome Mmolai ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The trio’s arrival comes just days after the Buccaneers announced the signings of Mthetheleli Mthiyane, Ghampani Lungu, Bohale Ngwato, and Sbangani Zulu as the club continues to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is delighted to announce the acquisition of Neo Rapoo, Aphiwe Baliti and Matome Mmolai ahead of the 2026/27 season.

“The three players join the Buccaneers as the Club continues to strengthen the squad and invest in some of the country’s most promising talent,” read a statement released by Pirates on Friday.

Defenders Rapoo and Baliti join the Pirates from Siwelele FC, while midfielder Mmolai joins the Buccaneers from Motsepe Foundation Championship club Leicesterford City.

Meanwhile, Pirates have confirmed that Gomolemo Khoto and Siyabonga Ndlozi have completed permanent transfers to Sekhukhune United.

Right-back Tshepho Mashiloane will also return to Babina Noko on a season-long loan.

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Betway Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)

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