Mbuthuma nets brace as Orlando Pirates rout Kruger United

The victory saw Pirates move three points clear of the second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns.

Orlando Pirates handed Kruger United a 4-0 drubbing at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday evening to maintain their unbeaten record against newly-promoted sides.



Prior to the game against Kruger, the Buccaneers were unbeaten in their last nine games against the sides who have been promoted to the elite league.



The victory saw Pirates move three points clear of the second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who will play another newly-promoted outfit in Milford FC on Wednesday night.



As for Kruger, they remained winless after five games and sit at the bottom of the Betway Premiership standings after the defeat to Pirates.



Ghampani Lungu gave the Buccaneers a perfect start to the match when he put them in the lead in the fourth minute from the penalty spot. The spot kick was awarded to Pirates after Kamogelo Sebelebele inside the box.



Referee Joseph Makhubo had originally awarded a goal kick to Kruger, but after a consultation with his assistant, pointed to the spot. Lungu stepped up and sent Fiacre Ntwari the wrong direction from the spot kick to give Pirates the lead.



The Zambian forward only lasted for a few minutes after the opener and he left the field on the stretcher with a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Oswin Appollis.



Kruger had a good chance to grab the equaliser in the 19th minute. Boitumelo Malatjie whipped in a good cross from the right, but Aphiwe Mphothe sent his free header over the crossbar.



The hosts controlled the game in the last 15 minutes of the second half and created several chances of their own. Their appeal for a penalty in the 37th minute was turned down by the referee. TV replays showed that the ball did hit Lebone Seema’s hand inside the box, but his hand was closer to his body.



Four minutes later, Mphothe’s header was cleared off the line by Sbangani Zulu as Pirates took their 1-0 lead into the break.



Kruger continued where they had left off in the first half by taking the game to Pirates in the second half as they looked for the equaliser.



It was Pirates, however, who increased their lead in the 54th minute when Boitumelo Radiopane outmuscled Katlego Mohamme before beating Ntwari with a low shot to his right.



Substitute Yanela Mbuthuma then put the game beyond Kruger’s reach when he tapped in Oswin Apollis’ low cross for the third goal for Pirates.

Mbuthuma was to grab his brace in referee’s optional time who found humself through on goal from a Seema pass and the striker did well to chip the ball over the oncoming Ntwari.









