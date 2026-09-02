Khoza wary of Milford threat as Sundowns target league win

"I think we're ready for them and we're going to give our all for our supporters," the 22-year-old said.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Malibongwe Khoza expects a tough test when the Brazilians host newly promoted Milford FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night.

Milford have shown signs of adapting to life in top-flight football after losing to Orlando Pirates in their opening match of the campaign. The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have since found some momentum, going unbeaten in their last three matches with two wins and a draw.

Sundowns, who recently booked their place in the MTN8 final, will therefore have to be at their best against a side determined to spring a surprise. Khoza is well aware of the threat Milford pose, particularly with their ability to hit teams on the counter-attack.

“From our side, we’re expecting a very energetic team and counter-attacking play. I think we’re ready for them and we’re going to give our all for our supporters,” the 22-year-old said.

“They have a lot of experienced players, it helps them to keep the momentum going and to keep the team stable.”

Sundowns head into the encounter buoyed by their MTN8 success, having fought their way into the final after overcoming Golden Arrows in a thrilling semi-final.

For Khoza, reaching the final represents an important step for the Brazilians after they ended last season without domestic silverware.

“It feels amazing because it’s something we wanted to achieve. People are complaining that we’re not putting more focus on local competitions so we made sure that we reach the final and we will try to win it,” he concluded.