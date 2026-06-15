Shandu bids farewell to Pirates

'What a humbling journey it has been alongside such talented teammates,' wrote the Buccaneers midfielder.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Bandile Shandu has said goodbye to the Buccaneers, as he prepares to leave when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Pirates’ Shandu – ‘I leave with nothing but cherished memories’

Shandu was announced last week by Pirates as one of the players whose contracts will not be renewed. The others are Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi and Deivi Miguel Vieira (Gilberto).

“As I close this chapter of my life, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude for a club that has been my home for the past five years. This journey has shaped me not only as a player but, more importantly, as a person. I leave with nothing but cherished memories and immense pride in what we have achieved together,” wrote the 31 year-old Shandu on his Instagram page.

“It’s impossible not to reflect on the journey. Over five years with the club, we secured an incredible collection of silverware – two Nedbank Cup trophies, four MTN8 titles, one Carling Knockout Cup, and a Betway Premiership title. On the continental stage, we reached the final of the 2021/22 CAF Confederation Cup, finishing as runners-up, and I was honored to end the tournament as the third-highest goal scorer.

“What a humbling journey it has been alongside such talented teammates and an exceptional technical staff. There is something deeply fulfilling about walking the path that God has intended for you – truly, what an honor, and what a God-filled five years it has been.

‘I will carry every lesson learned with me’

“To the management and coaching staff, thank you for your unwavering support and for constantly pushing me to grow – both as an athlete and as an individual. I will carry every lesson learned with me into the future.

“To my teammates, thank you for an incredible five years. We have created unforgettable memories and built genuine, lasting bonds. I wish each of you nothing but success – continue to represent the badge with pride, both on and off the pitch.

“To the supporters, thank you for your staunch loyalty, your electrifying presence, and the energy you brought to every match day. You made this journey even more special.

“I wish the club continued success in the years ahead. Thank you once again for everything.”

Pirates also published their own statement last week on Shandu’s departure.

Pirates – ‘A true team man’

“Orlando Pirates Football Club bids farewell to Bandile Shandu, whose time with the Club comes to an end,” they wrote.

“The hard-running right back joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in 2021 and, from the moment he arrived, carried himself in a manner befitting the Orlando Pirates badge.

“A proud son of KwaZulu-Natal, Bandile Shandu leaves the Club having made a meaningful contribution both on and off the field.

“Soft-spoken but well-articulated, humble yet fiercely committed, the 31-year-old remained exemplary in his conduct. He has always been the type of player every coach values: reliable, selfless, hard-working, and deeply team-oriented. Whether called upon to start, to support from the bench, or to help drive standards within the group, he embraced his role with equal maturity and commitment.

“In football, not every contribution is measured only in goals or assists. Some players strengthen the fabric of a team through their attitude, consistency and influence within the dressing room.

“Shandu was one of those players – a positive presence, a true team man, through and through.”

Shandu joined Pirates from Maritzburg United in July 2021, and made 110 appearances in all competitions, according to the website transfermarkt.com.