Sundowns ponder over future of foreign players

The Brazilians are looking to bring in more players from abroad.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be considering to release Pavol Safranko (Shaun Roy/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to make a decision soon on Slovakian striker Pavol Safranko and Bolivian Erwin Saavedra.

Both players are taking up spots in the foreign quota as the Premier Soccer League only allows teams to register five foreigners in their squad.

Sundowns are looking to bring in more players from abroad and are looking to utilise one or both spots to accommodate new signings.

In Saavedra’s case, however, it has very little to do with the easing of the foreign quota, but more about his performances.

“The challenge is that players who come from abroad usually earn a lot of money and the club feels it is not getting its return on the investment when it comes to Saavedra. When you look at the quality on the field, do we really need him?” said a source within the Downs camp.

