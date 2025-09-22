Mgosi

Big-spending Sundowns land European reinforcements

Sundowns are not stopping there, the club are also expected to bring in Miguel Reisinho, another Portuguese midfielder.

Miguel Reisinho of Boavista attempts celebrates his goal during the Liga Portugal Betclic match against FC Porto at Estádio do Bessa Sec. XXI on May 11, 2025 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Miguel Lemos/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns may have been relatively quiet in the current transfer window by their own high standards, but they were set to complete two major European signings before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The Betway Premiership champions, renowned for their spending power, have reportedly secured the services of Nuno Santos from Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães SC on a two-year deal.

Reports in Portugal suggest the 26-year-old midfielder has already left Vitória for a fee of €1 million, which equates to just over R20 million at the current exchange rates.

Sundowns are not stopping there, the club are also expected to bring in Miguel Reisinho, another Portuguese midfielder, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Boavista at the end of last season.

Reisinho was a regular for Boavista, making 30 appearances across all competitions and netting five goals. His arrival, alongside that of Santos, will bolster Sundowns’ midfield options as they look to maintain dominance domestically and strengthen their challenge on the continent.

The pair will join other recruits Fawaaz Basadien and Katlego Ntsabeleng, who have thus far been the club’s only signings in this window.

Sources indicate Sundowns remain in discussions for further reinforcements before the market closes, underscoring their intent to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

