Siwelele axe CEO Matthews and assistant coach Arendse

Le John cited daily threats against them as a key reason for the separation.

Siwelele FC chairman Calvin Le John has announced that the club has parted ways with CEO Stan Matthews and assistant coach Andre Arendse.



The duo’s departure comes amid a poor start to the new season, which has seen the team win just one of their seven matches. They have suffered five defeats and managed one draw during the process.



Le John also revealed Siwelele have appointed Lerato Kholoanyane as the new CEO and former Bloemfontein Celtic and Orlando Pirates defender Willem Jackson as the new assistant coach.



“We have parted ways with our CEO Stan Matthews and our assistant coach Andre Arendse,” Le John said.

“They have been great men to work with but I cannot in good conscience keep them on board when their lives and their families’ lives are threatened on a daily basis.”



“I would like to introduce our new Acting CEO, a lady by the name of Lerato Kholoanyane, one of the most successful people I know. I have worked with her for over 10 years, and I know she is exactly what this team needs.” Kholoanyane brings a proven track record in management and is expected to drive pride and efficiency.

“I would like to introduce our new assistant coach, William Jackson, a gentleman who once played for this team. He knows and understands the culture and the direction we want to take. As a club legend, Jackson’s appointment aims to restore team spirit,” added Le John.

“We are also going to terminate the contracts of various players, who have not shown the heart and willingness to fight for this team.”



Siwelele are currently 14th on the log with four points after seven games. They next face Orlando Pirates at home on Tuesday.