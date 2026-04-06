Bongani Zungu set for AmaZulu exit as contract nears end

A source close to the club has indicated that no discussions have taken place over a new deal.

Bongani Zungu’s future remains uncertain amid growing indications that his stint with AmaZulu FC could be nearing its conclusion after a season and a half in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign, featuring sparingly under head coach Arthur Zwane with just nine Betway Premiership appearances to his name.

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Zungu joined AmaZulu in December 2024 after parting ways with Sundowns, where he had also fallen down the pecking order towards the latter stages of his second stint at the club.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the current season in June, there appears to be little progress regarding an extension.

A source close to the club has indicated that no discussions have taken place over a new deal, pointing to a likely departure.

“As things stand, the club hasn’t engaged him over a new contract. He hasn’t played much, which could explain the lack of movement. From what I understand, it is increasingly likely that he will leave at the end of the season,” the source revealed.

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The next chapter in Zungu’s career remains unclear, particularly after he previously struggled to secure a new club following his exit from Sundowns. At 33, the midfielder may face a challenging task in landing another high-profile move within the PSL.