Sekhukhune snap up ex-Bafana star Phiri on free transfer

Sekhukhune United have announced the signing of former Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri, who joins the club on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old returns to South Africa after spending 13 years in Europe playing for the likes Brondby IF in Denmark and EA Guingamp in France.



Babina Noko CEO Jonas Malatji has welcomed Phiri’s signing, saying the player brings both incredible talent and invaluable international experience.

“We’re delighted with this acquisition as Lebo brings both incredible talent and invaluable international experience. We look forward to his contribution as we look to finish strong this season,” said Malatji in a statement issued by the club.

An excited Phiri thanked Sekhukhune for giving him a chance to reintroduce himself.

“After years of sacrifice and dedication abroad the doors to home have reopened. Sekhukhune, thank you. It’s time to reintroduce myself,” said Phiri.

Phiri joins Babina Noko ahead of the resumption of the second round of the Betway Premiership.



Sekhukhune will resume their league campaign with a clash against Stelenbosch FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next Tuesday, 20 January.

They will then host log leaders Orlando Pirates at the same venue four days later.