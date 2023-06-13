Sundowns striker garners wide interest, Chippa wants to keep him

By Mgosi Squad

Chippa United have emerged as strong contenders with competition from Kaizer Chiefs as they seek to retain striker Etiosa Ighodaro who was on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

ALSO READ: Davids calls for ‘Friday night lights’ vibe for Maritzburg’s last dance

Phakaaathi understands that Chippa are eager to retain the services of the talented Ighodaro for another season. This is despite keen interest from other clubs such as Chiefs and French side Stade Rennes.

Ighodaro showcased his goalscoring prowess last season, netting an impressive 11 goals in 27 appearances across various competitions for Chippa.

Notably, 10 of those goals were scored in the league, a commendable achievement considering the club struggled to retain their DStv Premiership status. Chippa survived relegation on the last day of league games.

Aware of the interest from prominent clubs like Chiefs, Stade Rennes, Zamalek, and KVC Westerlo, Chippa are said to have moved quickly to open negotiations with Sundowns.

“They want the loan deal to be extended for at least another season. Ighodaro was crucial in Chippa’s campaign and they want to keep him.

“It will however be difficult because his management have also received good offers from overseas suitors. But the buck will stop with Sundowns,” says a source.

Sundowns could want to keep him

It is anticipated that Sundowns may decide to keep Ighodaro and let him fight for his place in the team, where he will face stiff competition from fellow forwards Peter Shalulile and Cassius Mailula for a spot in the starting lineup.

“Rulani likes young players he can groom into top players and Ighodaro has shown potential, so he might want him back,” adds the source.

Nonetheless, Chippa are currently engaged in discussions with Sundowns regarding the possibility of extending the youngster’s stay at the club for another season.

ALSO READ: Congolese star Fabrice Ngoma on Chiefs’ radar once again

Should Mokwena not be interested in having the 21-year-old in his team for next season, his management are likely to ask that he be released to look elsewhere.