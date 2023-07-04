Pirates to add Mbenza to their already impressive strike force?

By Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are close to signing yet another striker, adding to their already admirable attacking options, Phakaaathi has learnt.

ALSO READ: New signing Msimango vows to help Chiefs rise again

It has come to Mgosi Squad’s attention that Pirates have reached an agreement to sign Congolese striker Guy Mbenza but the details of the deal are still unclear.

While still only 23-years-old, Mbenza is a well travelled striker having played in his native Congo, Tunisia, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

A source claims Mbenza is the reason Pirates stepped back from fighting to sign Ranga Chivaviro. Chivaviro has since been announced by rivals Kaizer Chiefs as one of their new signings on Monday.

Pirates were reported to have signed Chivaviro along Katlego Otladisa from Marumo Gallants but have since pulled out of the looming war over his signature.

Richards Bay have also claimed to have signed the 30-year-old striker on a pre-contract in January and threatened to take legal action.

“Pirates were offered a younger option in Mbenza. And while I am not sure if he has signed yet, Pirates have tabled an offer for him,” says a source.

“He should be in the country soon to conclude the deal. If he signs, he will link up with his new teammates.

“And then the coaches will decide who they keep and loan out once they have seen all their strikers together.”

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs announce six new signings including Chivaviro

Pirates currently have over 10 strikers on their roster but a number of them spent last season out on loan elsewhere.

They will however need to have a big squad next season as they will be playing in five different competitions.

They will be fighting for the MTN8, Carling Black Label Cup, Nedbank Cup, DStv Premiership and the Caf Champions League.