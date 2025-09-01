Durban City lead race for out-of-favour Mashego

'The AFCON is around the corner and he wants to fight for his place in the Bafana team,' the source revealed.

Terrence Mashego’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns remains uncertain despite his impressive displays for Bafana Bafana at the recent CHAN tournament. The left-back has previously attracted interest from Kaizer Chiefs, and speculation over his next move is once again gaining momentum.

Sundowns’ acquisition of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC has only increased the competition for places in the left-back position. With Aubrey Modiba and Divine Lunga already ahead of him in the pecking order, Mashego faces an uphill battle for game time at Chloorkop.

ALSO READ: OPINION – In defence of Kaizer Chiefs!

Amakhosi reportedly made enquiries about his availability during the January transfer window, but their approach was turned down. With the current window still open, Mashego could find himself on the books of Durban City, who have shown interest services.

Although his next destination has not been yet finalised, a number of Betway Premiership clubs are understood to be monitoring the situation closely. According to information reaching Mgosi Squad, Durban City have emerged as the front-runners to secure his signature.

“Yes, you’re right, Terrence wants to play because the AFCON is around the corner and he wants to fight for his place in the Bafana team,” the source revealed.

“Right now, there are a couple of options that he’s considering and Durban City is one of them, so let’s wait and see what happens before the window closes.”

ASLO READ: ‘We’ll send him back’: Bayern confirm collapse of Jackson deal

Mashego, who previously turned out for Cape Town City, was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that claimed a bronze medal at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.