Shalulile targets CAF glory after breaking PSL record

'Scoring all those goals is amazing because I've always seen myself being one of the best strikers even in the world and in Africa,' Shalulile said.

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has set his sights on more glory after breaking the PSL’s all-time goalscoring record.

His converted penalty in the Betway Premiership against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday took his tally to 130 PSL goals, surpassing Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing mark of 129.

Having etched his name into the history books, the tireless Namibian forward is now targeting the one prize that has evaded the Brazilians for nearly a decade, the CAF Champions League. In an interview with the Sundowns media team, the 31-year-old outlined his ambitions for the remainder of the campaign.

ALSO READ: Cardoso urges fans to back Sundowns amid Shalulile milestone

“We have to keep going and to make sure that we inspire the next generation that is behind us to come and do the same thing because anything is possible if you put your heart in it,” he said.

“It’s about serving the club and scoring more goals to make sure the team wins the Champions League, our league and more trophies.

“This is years of hard work, years of dedication and putting in the work even when no one is watching. My teammates supported me and the coaching staff, the president and most importantly, my family back home.”

Sundowns may have gone into the FIFA break buoyed by a much-needed victory, but it was Shalulile who dominated headlines with his record-breaking strike. Reflecting on the narrow win over Stellies, the striker praised the side’s resilience in what has been a mixed start to the season.

“It was a good game and you could see that we had some good chances. We kept on grinding, worked hard and we were rewarded with three points,” Shalulile concluded.

“It was an outstanding performance from everyone. I always say that steps are ordered by the Lord. We always plan our life and we have to believe that it’s possible.

“This is something that I always looked to achieve. Scoring all those goals is amazing because I’ve always seen myself being one of the best strikers even in the world and in Africa.”

ALSO READ: Official: Al-Ahly fire head coach Jose Riveiro

Shalulile will now look to carry his club form into international duty when Namibia’s Brave Warriors face Malawi and São Tomé and Príncipe in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers over the next couple of days.