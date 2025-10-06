Former Pirates defender linked with move to Siwelele

Despite being a regular in the Usuthu line-up, making 21 Betway Premiership appearances, the 34-year-old remains without a club.

Experienced defender Wayde Jooste is in line for a move to Siwelele FC, who have become the latest club to enquire about his availability as they look to strengthen their defensive options.

Following the collapse of Kegan Johannes’ loan move from Mamelodi Sundowns at the last minute, Siwelele have now turned their attention to Jooste, who is a free agent after parting ways with AmaZulu at the end of last season. Despite being a regular in the Usuthu line-up, making 21 Betway Premiership appearances, the 34-year-old remains without a club.

Sources close to the player have confirmed that a few sides have expressed interest, with Siwelele emerging as the most recent suitors. Jooste’s experience and versatility would provide head coach Lehlohonolo Seema with valuable depth at right-back, particularly following the injury to Nyiko Mobbie that has left the club short in defence.

The seasoned campaigner, who has previously turned out for the likes of Orlando Pirates and Maritzburg United, has been keeping himself fit while weighing up his next move. He was last involved in competitive action during the CHAN tournament with Bafana Bafana, where his professionalism and work ethic earned plaudits.

Should the move materialise, Jooste’s arrival would add much-needed experience and competition to the Siwelele backline as they aim to solidify their defensive unit for the remainder of the season.