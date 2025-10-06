Orbit College win race for veteran defender Mphahlele

Mphahlele is a free agent following his departure from AmaZulu FC at the end of last season.

Orbit College appear to have beaten Magesi FC and Sekhukhune United to the signature of experienced defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who became a free agent following his departure from AmaZulu FC at the end of last season.

Speculation had been rife that both Dikwena tsa Meetse and Babina Noko were interested in the former Bafana Bafana international, but it now looks as though he is set for a move to the Betway Premiership rookies.

Orbit College are in their maiden season in top-flight football, and Mphahlele’s vast experience will be invaluable. The club have managed just two wins in nine league matches, with six defeats and one draw, leaving them hovering above the relegation zone.

Reports suggest that Mphahlele has already put pen to paper with College, having reportedly trained with the team in a bid to secure a new home. The 35-year-old made 16 Premiership appearances for Usuthu during the 2024/25 season but was surprisingly released by the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.

According to a source close to the player, several clubs showed interest in Mphahlele, but a deal could not be finalised as he was away with Bafana to play at the recent CHAN tournament jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The well-travelled defender has previously turned out for Moroka Swallows, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs before spending the past few seasons at AmaZulu.