Cardoso positive about Sundowns future despite cup exit

'When there’s such a will to do things and commitment from the group, I think things will happen (improve) naturally,' said Cardoso.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso remains optimistic about the club’s future despite yet another setback in the Carling Knockout round of 16. The Brazilians’ penalty shootout defeat to Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium continues to echo among supporters, with growing calls for changes in the technical team.

The Brazilians have been blowing hot and cold across all competitions this season, even though they sit at the summit of the Betway Premiership standings after 10 matches. There is growing discontent among the Masandawana faithful following a string of unconvincing displays so early into the new campaign.

Their MTN8 run ended in the semi-finals at the hands of Orlando Pirates, and Gallants delivered another knockout blow to their domestic cup ambitions, leaving many to question whether Cardoso remains the right man for the job. Despite the disappointment, Cardoso has chosen to focus on the positives, praising the players’ attitude.

“The team is working with a big commitment and it was clear that today the players fought until the last minute,” Cardoso reasoned when asked if he welcomed the FIFA break.

“The players were all together and showed a lot of positive energy. That gives us a lot of good and positive things regarding the future. That is because when there’s such a will to do things and commitment from the group, I think things will happen (improve) naturally.”

Cardoso also highlighted the development of Malibongwe Khoza as a step in the right direction after the 21-year-old earned a call-up in the Bafana Bafana squad that is currently preparing for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

“That is the work that the players have done together with the coaches by looking at young players and believing that they are players that can sustain the level that the team needs to have,” he added.

“The team in general played well but he (Khoza) had a wonderful game. He’s a player that we believe in, like all the others in the squad, and I would like to congratulate all the other players that have been called up for their national teams from Sundowns.”

Sundowns have eight players in the Bafana squad and the club will be hoping they all return unscathed when the domestic season resumes with a clash against Sekhukhune United on October 18.