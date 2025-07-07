Interest in Chiefs-linked Margeman grows

Margeman all but confirmed his exit from SuperSport with a farewell message on social media.

Makhehleni Makhaula of Orlando Pirates challenges Grant Magerman of Supersport United FC during 2024 MTN8 Quarterfinal match on the 03 August 2024 at Orlando Stadium in Soweto © Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC have joined the race to sign highly-rated midfielder Grant Margeman, who is set to leave SuperSport United following the club’s sale of its PSL status to Siwelele FC.

Chiefs-linked Margeman

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, but recent developments suggest that both Usuthu and Stellies are making serious efforts to secure his services ahead of the new season.

Margeman all but confirmed his exit from SuperSport with a farewell message on social media, indicating that he will not be part of the new Siwelele setup.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder enjoyed a resurgence during his time at United, where he was named Players’ Player of the Season for the 2022/23 campaign.

Eager AmaZulu

Sources close to the situation reveal that AmaZulu are particularly eager to strengthen their midfield options following the surprise departure of Ethan Brooks, who made 23 league appearances last season.

Margeman’s experience and versatility in the heart of midfield make him a sought-after talent, and with multiple suitors lining up, expect the duminitive midfielder to find a new home before the new season gets underway.