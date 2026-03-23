Kaizer Chiefs extend key defender’s contract

Chiefs are expected to confirm the latest development surrounding Miguel’s contract situation soon.

Kaizer Chiefs have extended the contract of Inacio Miguel Ferreira dos Santos, commonly known as Inacio Miguel, Phakaaathi has learned.

Miguel, who has been a key member of the Amakhosi team since joining them from Petro de Luanda in July 2024, was on his last few months of his current two-year deal.



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But, according to a source, Chiefs have moved swiftly to secure his services by offering him a new contract although the length of his new deal remains unknown at this stage.

“I’m not sure about the length of the new contract, but what I can tell you is that Miguel is definitely staying with Chiefs,” said the source.

After making 28 appearances in his first season in the Betway Premiership during the 2024/25 season with Amakhosi, Miguel has already amassed 25 appearances for Chiefs this season, but is yet to score a goal.

These statistics show the importance of the Portuguese-born defender in the Chiefs team.

“Chiefs value Miguel so much that they extended his stay. Miguel is more than a player at the club; he’s a leader and the players around him respect him. You can see his leadership skills when things are not going to plan. The technical team also values his inputs when it comes to the tactical aspects of the game, so it was really an easy decision to extend his contract,” added the source.



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Chiefs are expected to confirm the latest development surrounding Miguel’s contract situation soon.