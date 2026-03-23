Mofokeng reflects on first hat-trick for Orlando Pirates

“It’s very special. I’ve been waiting for this moment," said Mofokeng.

Relebohile Mofokeng has reflected on his first hat-trick for Orlando Pirates, calling it a “special moment” of his football career.



Mofokeng was the star of the show as the Buccaneers walloped 10-man TS Galaxy 6-0 in a Betway Premiership match at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.



READ MORE: Mofokeng stars for Pirates as they rout Galaxy to reclaim top spot



The 21-year-old netted a hat-trick – his first for Pirates senior team – as the Buccaneers moved to the summit of the log table with 51 points. They lead Mamelodi Sundowns by one point, but the Brazilians have a game in hand.

Mofokeng thanks teammates

Speaking after the game where he was named Man-of-the-Match after his brilliant display, Mofokeng credited his teammates for the big win over The Rockets.



“First, I’d like to thank my teammates. They worked very hard. They deserve this win. We’ve been working very hard all week for this match. So, I think the win was very hard. It was very difficult. But I think we managed to get the three points, and we move on,” said Mofokeng.

On bagging his first hat-trick, Mofokeng said he was waiting for too long for this achievement.



“It’s very special. I’ve been waiting for this moment. I’ve not been getting these kinds of moments. It’s very important to boost my confidence,” commented Mofokeng.



Pirates have been guilty of not converting the many chances they create and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has often criticised them for that, but on Sunday they got their scoring mojo back. Mofokeng has revealed why the Buccaneers were so ruthless against Galaxy.

“We’ve been training and working on our finishing and composure,” explained the Bafana Bafana attacker.



Mofokeng also dedicated the win and the award to the Pirates fans who packed the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.



“This is for the fans. This is your team, and we will always do our best for you.”

Ouaddou slams ‘boo boys’

Meanwhile, Ouaddou has called out on the club’s ‘boo boys’ telling them that nobody in his team comes into the pitch with an intention to lose or draw a match.



READ MORE: Ouaddou sends message to Pirates ‘boo boys’ after Galaxy win



A section of Pirates have been targeting certain players during the games when the team is not winning this season.



“This result is a very good answer to people who had doubts about the commitment of the players. There’s nobody in my team that comes into the pitch with an intention to lose or draw,” said Ouaddou.