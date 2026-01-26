Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns show interest in Arrows star

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Abafana Bes'thende this season.

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns are in a tussle for the services of Golden Arrows midfielder Siyanda Ndlovu.



The 22-year-old has been in fine form for Abafana Bes’thende this season, scoring three goals and providing four assists in the 15 league games played so far.



And now it seems his good displays for Arrows have not gone unnoticed, as sources say Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns are keen to sign him.

However, according to a source, Arrows are reluctant to sell him during the current transfer window, although that stance could still change.



“Chiefs, Pirates, and Sundowns have all made inquiries about Siyanda’s availability, but Arrows are reluctant to sell him. He is a key player in coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s squad, and the coach has asked the management not to sanction a move this January transfer window,” said the source.



“But we all know it will be hard for the Arrows management to turn down a good offer for Siyanda. “So, don’t be surprised when you see him join one of the big teams,” added the source.



Ndlovu is a product of the Arrows development academy and the club promoted him to the senior team in August 2023 after he impressed while playing for the club’s reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge.