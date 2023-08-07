Lakay may join Sundowns loanees at SuperSport

By Mgosi Squad

Lyle Lakay might follow Ricardo Goss and Etiosa Ighodaro by joining SuperSport United on-loan from Mamelodi Sundowns.

The left-back was on a season-long loan at Cape Town City in the last campaign where he made 18 league appearances.

The 31-year-old is once again not in the plans of Masandawana coach Rulani Mokwena. A source to close to the deal confirmed Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s interest in Lakay.

“Lyle is still a good player. He showed his quality while playing for Bafana Bafana at the COSAF Cup but it’s clear that he’s not wanted at Sundowns,” the source told Phakaaathi.

“There was an option of going back to Cape Town but it looks SuperSport United will end up getting him whether on loan or a permanent deal because Gavin Hunt is huge fan of him.”

Lakay was named PSL defender of the year in 2021/22 campaign but fell out of favour at the reigning DStv Premiership champions. Keletso Makgalwa and Promise Mkhuma’s futures are also up in the air.