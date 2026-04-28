Mabasa’s Orlando Pirates future in doubt

At this stage, a permanent move to Stellenbosch cannot be discounted.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s time at Orlando Pirates appears to be drawing to a close as the season rapidly approaches its conclusion.

The experienced striker is currently on loan at Stellenbosch FC, where he has made an immediate impact since completing his switch in January.

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With reports suggesting his contract is set to expire in June, uncertainty remains over the striker’s next destination. Mabasa has been with the Buccaneers since 2019, having joined from Bloemfontein Celtic.

During his spell at Pirates, the 29-year-old has also had loan stints with Sekhukhune United and Moroka Swallows.

However, he appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch at Stellies, netting four league goals in nine appearances.

A number of Premier Soccer League clubs are expected to show interest in securing his services once his anticipated departure is confirmed at the end of the campaign.

At this stage, a permanent move to Stellenbosch cannot be discounted, with head coach Gavin Hunt likely to value his experience in leading the line next season.

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Meanwhile, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou favoured Yanela Mbuthuma and Evidence Makgopa before agreeing to release Mabasa, a selection that continues to divide opinion among the club’s supporters.