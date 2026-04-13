Chippa eye permanent deal for on-loan Pirates midfielder

The highly rated midfielder was sent to United on a season-long loan at the beginning of the campaign.

Word reaching Phakaaathi is that Chippa United are looking to turn Goodman Mosele’s loan deal into a permanent transfer when the season concludes.

With competition at Orlando Pirates particularly fierce, the highly rated midfielder was sent to United on a season-long loan at the beginning of the campaign in order to get regular game time.

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He has since made U23 Betway Premiership appearances for the Chilli Boys, reminding many of his undeniable quality in the middle of the park.

His performances have been consistent, showing glimpses of the form that once made him one of the most promising young midfielders in the PSL.

Although nothing has been finalised yet, it appears increasingly unlikely that Mosele has a long-term future at the Soweto giants, where he has struggled to fully settle since joining from Baroka FC in 2021.

It is also unclear how long his original contract with Pirates runs. However, according to a credible source at Chippa United, there is a strong possibility that Mosele will remain in Gqeberha beyond the end of the current season.

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Mosele first made a name for himself at Baroka FC, where his impressive performances earned him the PSL Young Player of the Season award for the 2019/20 campaign, before securing a high-profile move to Pirates.