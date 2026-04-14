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Mmodi facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

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By Mgosi Squad

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2 minute read

14 April 2026

12:30 pm

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Mmodi has lost his place in the Chiefs starting line-up.

Mmodi facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Pule Mmodi (left) with Mfundo Vilakazi during the CAF Confederation Cup 2025/26 Kaizer Chiefs Training at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in November last year. Photo: Brian Rikhotso/BackpagePix

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Pule Mmodi is said to be facing an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs.

The 33-year-old Free State-born forward, who joined Amakhosi on a three-year deal from Lamontville Golden Arrows in 2023, will see his contract expire in June.

ALSO READ: Chippa eye permanent deal for on-loan Pirates midfielder

According to a source, Mmodi is in the same predicament as the likes of Gaston Sirino, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Dillan Solomons and Bruce Bvuma whose contracts are also expiring in two months’ time.

“All talks over a new contract have been halted at Chiefs until a new coach has been appointed. So, all the players whose contracts are ending soon will have to wait until then,” said the source.

“While things are looking promising for the other players, I can’t say the same about Pule Mmodi. And the worst part is that he has lost his form at the crucial time of the season, so I’m not really confident that Chiefs will renew his contract.”

ALSO READ: Kaze reveals Kaizer Chiefs’ secret to returning to good form

After being a regular starter for Amakhosi at the beginning of the season and playing nine games in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup, Mmodi has lost his place in the Chiefs starting line-up. He is also struggling to make the matchday squads.

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Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

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