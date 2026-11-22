'They normally choose the players that play at the front but my man of the match was Petersen,' he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes his side have only themselves to blame for their Carling Knockout semifinal exit after failing to capitalise on several scoring opportunities against Kaizer Chiefs.

Sundowns suffer from missed chances

The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 defeat to Amakhosi at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon, with their missed chances proving costly as the match went into extra time.

Chiefs took control in the first half of extra time, with Pule Mmodi and Elias Mokwana finding the back of the net to put the Soweto giants firmly in the driving seat.

Although Mothobi Mvala grabbed a late consolation goal, it was not enough to prevent Sundowns from crashing out of the competition, with Chiefs booking their place in the final.

Reflecting on the defeat, Cardoso felt the match was decided by fine margins and insisted his players needed to be more clinical in front of goal.

“It was a competitive match, not all the moments were well played. The pitch was slippery also but it was very competitive,” he said.

“It was a beautiful match in terms of how the team competed. It was a match defined by details. You have to take your chances and finish your actions.”

Cardoso also singled out Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen for his outstanding performance, suggesting that his contribution was a major factor in Sundowns’ inability to convert their opportunities.

The Portuguese tactician even revealed that Petersen was his choice for the Man-of-the-Match award that was given to Mfundo Vilakazi.

‘He had a great game’

“I was asking my assistant who was the man of the match. I understand it’s the fans choice and they normally choose the players that play at the front but my man of the match was Petersen,” he added.

“He had a great game today and he made many saves and I think we were penalised by the goals that we didn’t score. We had chances in the first and second half, but congratulations to Chiefs, they played a very competitive game and they understood that and profited from our mistakes.”