Basadien targeting more silverware at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC, with the left-back completing a permanent move to Chloorkop following an impressive three-year spell with the side from the Cape Winelands.

Basadien, who joined Stellies ahead of the 2022-23 season, quickly established himself as a key figure, amassing 111 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old was instrumental in the club’s recent success, contributing eight goals and 18 assists from defence.

His consistent performances helped Stellenbosch claim the 2023 Carling Knockout title. Basadien’s standout 2024-25 campaign saw him named both Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at Stellies. Basadien is targeting more silverware with the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

“Masandawana family, I’m happy to be here. I can’t wait to see you guys fill up the stadiums and watch us win more trophies,” he said.

He has earned five caps for Bafana Bafana and he’s expected to be part of the squad at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco. Bafana are grouped with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe at the continental spectacle.

The Brazilians are not done yet in the transfer market with Khulumani Ndamane reportedly on his way from fellow premiership club TS Galaxy.

Sundowns will get their 2025-26 PSL campaign underway with a MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash against Richards Bay on Sunday.