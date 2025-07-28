Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Basadien targeting more silverware at Sundowns

Picture of Katlego Modiba

By Katlego Modiba

Football Journalist

2 minute read

28 July 2025

01:46 pm

'I can't wait to see you guys fill up the stadiums and watch us win more trophies,' he said.

Fawaaz Basadien targeting more silverware at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC. Picture: Masandawana X

Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of Fawaaz Basadien from Stellenbosch FC, with the left-back completing a permanent move to Chloorkop following an impressive three-year spell with the side from the Cape Winelands.

Basadien, who joined Stellies ahead of the 2022-23 season, quickly established himself as a key figure, amassing 111 appearances across all competitions. The 28-year-old was instrumental in the club’s recent success, contributing eight goals and 18 assists from defence.

ALSO READ: Motau calls for patience after Banyana’s poor showing at WAFCON

His consistent performances helped Stellenbosch claim the 2023 Carling Knockout title. Basadien’s standout 2024-25 campaign saw him named both Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season at Stellies. Basadien is targeting more silverware with the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

“Masandawana family, I’m happy to be here. I can’t wait to see you guys fill up the stadiums and watch us win more trophies,” he said.

He has earned five caps for Bafana Bafana  and he’s expected to be part of the squad at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations later this year in Morocco. Bafana are grouped with Angola, Egypt and Zimbabwe at the continental spectacle. 

The Brazilians are not done yet in the transfer market with Khulumani Ndamane reportedly on his way from fellow premiership club TS Galaxy.

ALSO READ: Ndah declares he’s ready for Pirates’ return after injury layoff

Sundowns will get their 2025-26 PSL campaign underway with a MTN8 Cup quarter-final clash against Richards Bay on Sunday.

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL) Stellenbosch F.C.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I don’t see white people here’: Malatji laments lack of diversity in the ANCYL
News FlySafair strike drags on with more than 90% of pilots rejecting offer
News Bus brawl causes 6-car pileup, closes major Joburg highway
News Is Kunene’s political career over?
Weather Get your blankets out: Double cold snap to hit Gauteng this week

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp