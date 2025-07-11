Sekhukhune United snap up ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder

Sekhukhune have also confirmed the return of attacker Wonderboy Makhubu.

Sekhukhune United former Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm as they continue to bolster their squad ahead of the 2025/26 Betway Premiership season.

The 33-year-old, who was released by Pirates at the end of last season, becomes Babina Noko’s third signing of the current transfer window following the arrivals of Sphiwe Mahlangu and Bradley Grobler from TS Galaxy and SuperSport United respectively.



“Sekhukhune United confirms the signing of Miguel Timm, from Orlando Pirates. Miguel brings valuable experience and a positive attitude,” read a post on X from Sekhukhune.

Timm joined the Buccaneers from Marumo Gallants and after being a regular start at the club, he struggles for game time last season and was released upon the expiry of his contract. He won five trophies with Pirates in his three-year stay at the club.

Mahlangu joins Babina Noko after making 110 appearances for Galaxy, scoring 15 goals, and provided nine assists at Galaxy. His best season was in the 2023/24 campaign when he scored eight goals in the league.

Grobler joins Sekhukhune after SuperSport United sold their top flight status to Siwelele FC. The veteran striker leaves Matsatsantsa a Pitori after netting 91 goals and making 21 assists in 293 games for them.



Sekhukhune have also confirmed the return of attacker Wonderboy Makhubu who spent last season on loan at Magesi FC where he won the Carling Black Label Knockout.



The new arrivals comes after the club released several players, including goalkeeper Bandra Ali Sangere and Pogisho Mahlangu. Concurrently, they have extended the contracts of experienced players such as Linda Mntambo, Chibuike Ohizu, Daniel Cardoso, Vusimuzi Ncube, and Tresor Tshibwabwa.