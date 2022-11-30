Mgosi

Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Mgosi Squad
Transfer insiders
1 minute read
30 Nov 2022
10:34 am

On-loan Lakay not keen to go back to Sundowns?

Mgosi Squad

Lakay is currently on loan at the Mother City-based outfit after a shock move that saw Terrence Mashego join Sundowns.

Lyle-Lakay-of-Sundowns
Lyle Lakay is on loan at Cape Town City from Mamelodi Sundowns (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that Cape Town City left-back Lyle Lakay, is not planning on going back to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan spell expires at the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi should be coaching national team, says Baloyi

Lakay is currently on loan at the Mother City-based outfit after a shock move that saw Terrence Mashego dump Cape Town for the capital city giants.

According to a source close to Lakay’s camp, the 31-year-old was not happy to be used by Sundowns as a “pawn” to sweeten the Mashego deal.

“At this point, the boy has achieved a lot with Sundowns and he wants to have a whole different challenge. Going back to Sundowns is not high on his priority list. He will report back to his parent club but might not stay,” a source revealed.

Read more on these topics