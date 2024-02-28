Lakay snatches late point for SuperSport against City

Lyle Lakay (right) reacts after scoring the 1-1 equaliser during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 football match between Cape Town City and SuperSport United at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. (Nic Bothma/BackpagePix)

Cape Town City and SuperSport United played to a 1-1 draw in a lively DStv Premiership match at the Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.



Khanyisa Mayo scored his ninth league goal of the season for the Citizens who looked to have bagged all three points before Lyle Lakay equalised in additional time.

Lakay’s free kick eluded everyone with what was literally the last bit of action in the match to give his side a hard fought point.

Mayo broke the deadlock when he got onto the end of Taahir Goedeman’s lovely floated ball over the SuperSport defence to lob over Ricardo Goss who had come off his line five minutes into the second half.

The 25-year-old is just one strike behind in- form Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Lucas Ribeiro who scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 victory over AmaZulu on Tuesday.

Mayo will no doubt be in with a shout when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos names his team for next month’s upcoming friendlies.

On the balance of play, Gavin Hunt and his charges will feel that a draw is a fair result after missing a number of good chances.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori had the Cape side pinned in their own half shortly after conceding and they were rewarded for their never-say-die attitude.

Mayo nearly caught Goss sleeping again with an audacious effort from his own half. It would have been a spectacular goal but his shot was off target moments after he grabbed the opener.

United kept knocking and substitute Etiosa Ighodaro came inches wide of an equaliser with a header from a corner kick just after the hour mark.



SuperSport nearly pulled one back with nine minutes left but City defender Keano Cupido did well to clear Ime Okon’s attempt off the line. Lakay had the last say to deny the home team a victory in front of a decent crowd in the Mother City

City remain in second position with 31 points. They are tied with SuperSport but have a better goal difference. Both teams are 11 points behind log leaders Sundowns who have two games in hand.