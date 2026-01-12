Out-of-favour Kaizer Chiefs striker set for Stellies switch

The move will see the 31-year-old being reunited with coach Gavin Hunt.

Phakaaathi has learned that out-of-favour Kaizer Chiefs striker Tashreeq Morris is close to joining Stellenbosch FC on a permanent move.

The move will see the 31-year-old being reunited with coach Gavin Hunt at the Cape Winelands-based outfit. The duo worked together at the now defunct SuperSport United.



According to a source, Hunt is a big fan of Morris and has asked the Stellies management to try and get him from Amakhosi.

“Gavin likes the boy, you know Gavin he likes strong number nines and Tashreeq fits that profile. Remember, he tried to get him when he was at Durban City, but that move failed to materialise. But with Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC having a good working relationship, I think Gavin will get Morris this time around,” said the source.



Morris joined Chiefs from SuperSport United in January 2024 and went on to make 20 appearances in all competitions that season, but failed to score a single goal. This season, the Cape Town-born striker has found game time hard to come by at Chiefs and has only made just one cameo appearance in the Carling Knockout.