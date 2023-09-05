Pirates still have eyes for Stellies’ Mthethwa

Orlando Pirates have renewed their interest in Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa Phakaaathi source has revealed. It has emerged that...

It has emerged that Pirates were close to netting the highly rated midfielder during the off season, but the deal was stalled as the player was unsure.

“The boy was confused by some people who came and promised him heaven and earth if he signed with them to be his agents,” said a source.

“They told him about potential moves to Kaizer Chiefs and overseas and that is when he was not so sure about going to Pirates considering the competition there. “That is when the Pirates deal got stalled because they were unsure who to speak to anymore, and Stellies were also not too keen on losing him.

“But I heard Pirates will re-open negotiations and add a few players as part of the deal to get Stellies to release their best player. Mthethwa has been giving solid performances for Stellies since the season started and has shown some good leadership qualities.

He was announced as one of the team’s captains at the beginning of this season as Stellies management wanted to show him their appreciation.

The Premier Soccer League transfer window only closes on September 22, meaning clubs still have plenty of time to get late deals over the line.

There were many that felt Mthethwa should have been given the Man-of-the-Match award when Stellenbosch hosted Pirates in the MTN8 semifinal, first leg on Sunday. Pirates scored a late winner to take the tie 2-1, and the award went to the Buccaneers’ Patrick Maswangayi instead.