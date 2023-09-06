Daily news update: Mkhwebane vs Gcaleka, another Joburg building fire and Sassa grants crisis

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s daily news update, suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane slammed her deputy, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, saying she is acting as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protector.

There was also confusion in court on Tuesday after a state witness changed his testimony about what he said about the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

‘She should’ve kept quiet’: Mkhwebane slams ’embarrassing’ Gcaleka

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has taken aim at her deputy, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, saying she is acting as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s protector.

A vitriolic Mkhwebane, speaking to the media outside the Public Protector’s office on Tuesday, said Gcaleka should have kept quiet regarding her suspension as well as whether she was returning to office on Tuesday.

In a statement, Gcaleka said Mkhwebane was not authorised to resume her duties since there was no communication from Ramaphosa.

WATCH: Five injured as another Joburg building and a truck catch fire

A building in Braamfontein went ablaze on Tuesday afternoon. Photo: X/@Abramjee

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) have confirmed that a truck and building were on fire in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

At least five people were inured in the fire.

It is understood the vehicle and building caught fire on Tuesday afternoon at the corner of De Korte and Bertha streets in Braamfontein.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Confusion as witness changes testimony after being pressed by defence

Five accused men in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial leave the dock at Pretoria High Court on 17 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

There was confusion in court after a state witness changed his testimony about what he said about the murder of former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Msizi Jack Buthelezi took the stand as a new state witness in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday following the conclusion of warrant officer Thabo Mosia’s cross-examination.

The state called Buthelezi to testify about accused two Bongani Ntanzi, whom he first met at a ceremony in 2008 and became acquainted.

Sassa grants halted due to technical difficulty at Postbank

Photo: Flickr/GCIS

Postbank has issued a notice to all Sassa grants beneficiaries that they are experiencing intermittent technical issues which are preventing some beneficiaries from withdrawing their funds from ATMs and retailers.

The technical challenges also affect some Sassa SRD 350 withdrawals from retail stores.

“Sassa grant beneficiaries are assured that Postbank’s technical teams are working around the clock to resolve the issue. Postbank deeply understands the inconvenience and challenges that this technical issue poses to valued Sassa grants customers. We apologise unreservedly to all customers,” said the statement.

EFF to boycott Ramaphosa Q&A in National Assembly

The EFF claims Ramaphosa has failed to lead South Africa effectively. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said its parliamentary caucus will not attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s question and answer session on Tuesday because the party deems him a “money launderer and a constitutional delinquent”.

Ramaphosa is expected to be grilled by MPs in the National Assembly on Tuesday on a range of issues, including lifestyle audits for his Cabinet and the recent Brics summit in South Africa.

He is also expected to address questions around unwarranted attacks on the judiciary that go beyond reasonable criticism and the importance of preserving the integrity of the administration of justice.

‘I see God in you’: Sophie Ndaba’s amazing transformation has social media buzzing [PICS]

Actress Sophie Ndaba has had an amazing transformation. Picture: sophiendaba/Instagram

Fondly known as Queen Moroka on the original Generations soapie, Sophie Ndaba has made headlines in the past for not looking well and in good health. But the seasoned actress is now being lauded for the transformation she has made in the last few years.

Last year on Wold Diabetes Day, November 14, the businesswoman and media personality reflected on living with diabetes for almost a decade.

In a recent interview on Itumeleng Sekhu-Pedi’s YouTube channel, Ndaba spoke about the difficulties of being body-shamed while battling the lifestyle disease.

Explainer: Why the Boks dare not lose to Scotland in their World Cup opener

Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie of South Africa during the Test against the All Blacks at Twickenham. Picture: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The Springboks don’t have an easy start to the 2023 Rugby World Cup and arguably face their most important game first up, when they take on Scotland at the Stade de Marseille on Sunday evening (5.45pm).

With the world champions having been drawn in the so-called ‘group of death’, just one slip up could see them knocked out of the competition in the pool stage.

Pirates still have eyes for Stellies’ Mthethwa

Sibongiseni Mthethwa (left) is still on the radar of Orlando Pirates. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates have renewed their interest in Stellenbosch FC midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa Phakaaathi source has revealed.

It has emerged that Pirates were close to netting the highly rated midfielder during the off season, but the deal was stalled as the player was unsure.

