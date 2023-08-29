Struggling AmaZulu start questioning Martin’s suitability

Martin's start at AmaZulu hasn't been promising, which has brought in a lot of doubt over his appointment.

Senior staff members at AmaZulu FC are said to be wondering if new coach Pablo Franco Martin is the right man for the job at the club after going four official games without a single win, an insider in the Usuthu camp has revealed.



Martin, who was brought in at AmaZulu ahead of the new season, was identified as someone would guide Usuthu to success. But, his start in the DStv Premiership hasn’t been promising, which has brought in a lot of doubt over his appointment.



Despite some at the club not convinced by the Spaniard, there are those who believe that he will get things right.



Apparently Martin, who has been nicknamed “Cijimpi” by Usuthu, is someone who knows what he is doing judging by his training sessions, and he is just unfortunate that he hasn’t been able to deliver positive results since the league began.



“I think it’s obvious that after so many games you get people questioning the credibility of the coach, it happens everywhere,” said a source.