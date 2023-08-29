Riveiro hopes Pirates continue scoring spree against City

The Buccaneers have been on a scoring spree in their last five games in all competitions.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro says his side has been lucky in front of goal so far in the matches they have played and he hopes to see improvement as times goes by.



Despite failing to score in their opening match of the season where they lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC in the DStv Premiership, Bucs have went on to score 14 goals.

While they’re lethal in front of goals, the Sea Robbers have been solid at the back as well, conceding only conceded four goals.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa is currently the leading top scorer at the Buccaneers, with the forward having scored eight goals so far this campaign.

Riveiro is happy with what he is seeing from his team.

“The goal is the promised land in football, it is what we are looking for. When you are in the dynamics and you are not scoring, you are creating, but the goal is not going into the back of the net, then everything is much more difficult,” said Riveiro.

“We start to know this narrative around the team that is not scoring and this player is not scoring. That’s extra pressure, we have to deal with it with no problem. But now it seems we are more lucky in front of goals and hopefully, we can improve that record game after game.”

The Pirates scoring rate should be some sort of confidence booster for the club, especially since they are looking to improve from what they achieved last season when they won two trophies.

The team’s firepower upfront has also seen them to qualify for the final round of the preliminary stages of the Caf Champions League after beating Comoros based club Djabal FC 4-0 on aggregate.



Pirates will now shift their focus back to the domestic league, where they take on Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Bucs have played three league matches so far, and they have claimed one win, one draw and one loss – collecting four points in the process.

They are currently sitting in 10th place on the league standings.