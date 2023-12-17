Kimvuidi helps Pirates blunt Arrows

Karim Kimvuidi’s brilliance helped Orlando Pirates beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in a DStv Premiership tie at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday.

Kimvuidi won a penalty for the Buccaners, before scoring the second goal as Pirates picked up a third league win on the spin. Arrows struggles continued, meanwhile, as they recorded their fifth consecutive loss in the league.

The Buccaneers jumped to third spot on the log with 25 points from 14 matches, while Arrows are in seventh spot with 20 points from the same number of matches.

Pirates got the breakthrough just before the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty after Karim Kimvuidi was brought down inside the box.

Midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi stepped up to take the spot-kick and made no mistake with his powerful shot giving the Buccaneers a 1-0 lead.

In an attempt to get back into the game, Arrows launched a promising counter-attack. Nduduzo Sibiya who laid the ball off for Tebogo Tlolane to take a shot at goal, but his attempt went over the bar.

The home side finally took their chance to come back when defender Nkosinathi Sibisi gave away a penalty after fouling Arrows’ Ryan Moon inside the box.

Arrows captain Nduduzo Sibiya took responsibility and sent Pirates keeper Melusi Buthelezi the wrong way to make it 1-1 just before half-time.

The Buccaneers had a brilliant start to the second period, but Ndabayithethwa Ndlondo wasted a glorious opportunity to get a second goal from close range.

Moment of magic

In the 57th minute, a moment of magic from Kimvuidi put the Sea Robbers in the lead for the second time in the game, after a mistake from Arrows at the back, his shot giving Pirates a 2-1 lead.

The Buccaneers took control of the match in the later stages, but, they couldn’t extend their lead, with Jose Riveiro giving winger Thembinkosi Locrh game time after coming back from his two-week suspension.