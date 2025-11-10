Sundowns braced for interest in Mkhulise

"Sundowns have always maintained that he’s not for sale,” the source revealed.

A number of PSL clubs are expected to test Mamelodi Sundowns’ resolve over popular midfielder Sphelele Mkhulise, who continues to struggle for regular game time.

Interest in Mkhulise’s services has been there before, but Sundowns were previously unwilling to let him go. The academy graduate is now on the radar of several Betway Premiership clubs looking to bolster their squads ahead of the next transfer window.

ALSO READ: Kodisang impresses in Portugal as AVS eye permanent deal

The 29-year-old has been used sparingly by Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso this season, making only four Betway Premiership appearances so far.

According to a source close to the club, Mkhulise’s situation could become clearer when the transfer window opens, as the Brazilians are also expected to bring in fresh faces.

“The fact is that Sphelele is not playing regularly and other clubs have always shown interest, but Sundowns have always maintained that he’s not for sale,” the source revealed.

“He came through the academy and he’s also popular amongst the players, and the fans love him too. At this stage, it’s unclear if he will be open to moving, but the club again expects inquiries about him.”

Although Cardoso maintains that Mkhulise remains an important member of the Sundowns squad, there could be offers for his services in the upcoming transfer window.

ALSO READ: Sundowns expected to revive Fiston Mayele pursuit

The composed midfielder featured briefly in the 1-0 win over TS Galaxy before the FIFA break, replacing Nuno Santos late in the game.