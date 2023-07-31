Sundowns set to send Lakay out on loan again?

By Mgosi Squad

Lyle Lakay will have to find another team should Mamelodi Sundowns decide to loan him out again, with Cape Town City unlikely to take him this time.



The talented left back was loaned out to the Citizens last season as he did not form part of the technical team’s plans.



He has returned to his parent club but Mgosi Squad understands that he may again be loaned out.



The problem however is that City are not keen on having him back this season as they want to use their own players.



Lakay was a big player at Sundowns during Pitso Mosimane’s reign and in the early stages of the Manqoba Mngqithi/Rulani Mokwena era. But he has since fallen out of favour despite his undisputable skill and experience.



“The main issue is that he is a senior player and when you bring him in, you cannot then overlook him for youngsters,” says a source.



“Now Tinkler knows that if he gets him again, it will mean he does not use his younger players whom he wants to groom for the team’s future.



“Another issue is that they are not going to the Caf competitions so they don’t really need the experienced players hence (Mpho) Makola was also released.”