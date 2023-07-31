Chiefs looking to reinforce striking department

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

While Kaizer Chiefs moved to deny rumours over the weekend that they were on the brink of signing former Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, it remains to be seen who Amakhosi do bring in to strengthen a strikeforce that appears in desperate need of help.



ALSO READ: Chiefs new signing puts smile on Ntseki’s face despite loss



The club is looking to bolster their attacking options and the well-travelled Malawian Mhango was reported to be top of the list.



Chiefs have been facing some challenges up-front, and losing Khama Billiat, who departed the club without even bidding farewell, reportedly after rejecting a new contract, added to the problem.



To compound their woes, new recruits, Ranga Chivaviro and Caleb Bimenyimana are sidelined with injuries, leaving the team thin on attacking options.



Kaizer Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung expressed the fact they were indeed looking to reinforce their striking department due to injuries, but reinforced the notion that Mhango was not the one.



“I don’t have names at the moment. Kaizer Junior handles that aspect while I focus on managing the team and the football environment,” clarified Motaung.



“But not Gabadinho Mhango…We are trying to beef up our strike force. We have two or three injuries in that department, so we’re trying to beef it up.



“Not Gabadinho Mhango but Kaizer Jr will announce soon.”



Mhango would certainly be a surprising signing for Chiefs, given their reputation of not tolerating players with a less than clean-cut reputation off the field.



ALSO READ: Sundowns set to send Lakay out on loan again?



Mhango was left out of the Buccaneers side for some time, reportedly because of off-the-field issues.

The team requires at least a couple of impactful strikers to reinforce their offensive prowess. And they don’t have much time.



During the televised pre-season warm-up matches, coach Molefi Ntseki predominantly relied on Christian Saile, with Ashley Du Preez making appearances in the latter stages of the games.



In addition, the young talent Wandile Dube also got an opportunity to showcase his skills in the team’s recent 1-0 loss to Township Rollers.



Chiefs will begin their DStv Premiership campaign with a home tie against Chippa United that will be played at Durban’s iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday afternoon.