Castillo signing raises eyebrows on Chiefs’ foreign scouting

The reported signing of Edson Castillo by Kaizer Chiefs has again raised questions over the club’s foreign scouting.



Chiefs foreign signings have mostly been flops in the past few years as they brought in players who failed to make the grade not only at the famed club, but in the DStv Premiership.

Some moved to other teams after their stints at Chiefs, but could not make any meaningful impact and have since gone back home.

The reports suggesting Chiefs had signed Castillo started on Tuesday morning and his statistics were quickly looked up and published.

And they do not make for good reading for Chiefs fans as the Venezuelan has not managed to stay at one club for more than two years.

He has also never been tested at a higher league level and Chiefs will be his first big team experience if he has indeed been signed.

Chiefs have made some flop signings

This has got us thinking of the last few signings Chiefs have made who have turned out not to be what was anticipated.



Here we pick five players that flopped at Chiefs:

Arohasina “Dax” Adrianarimanana

The Malagasy player was recruited after his good showing for his national team at the Cosafa Cup in 2018.

But the only impact he made at the club was the ban imposed on Chiefs by Fifa after they were found to have not followed proper procedures in his signing.

Chiefs could not register new players for two transfer windows. And that is unfortunately all Adrianarimanana is remembered for.

Lazarus Kambole

The Zambian had been free scoring in his native land but could not break into the team at Chiefs under three different coaches. He was eventually released when his three year contract ended. He joined a Tanzanian club but his stint there was short and has since gone back to Zambia.

Remember Gustavo Paez at Chiefs?

Gustavo Paez

Like Castillo, Paez came from Venezuela. And his record did not make any good impression. But it was hoped he would do his talking on the field as he hardly spoke any English. But after a few years, he was let go as he just could not produce the goods for Chiefs. He joined Chiefs in 2017 and was released in 2019. He went back home and came back for an ill-fated stint at Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila where he was fired without playing even one game.



Anthony Akumu Agay

He was signed in 2020 from Zambian side Zesco United where he had been a decent midfielder. He was seen as someone who would replace Willard Katsande who was considered to be ageing at the time and had been at Chiefs for a long while. But the Kenyan failed to make the grade and was released two years later in 2022. He was clubless for a while and is now in China.

Caleb Bimenyimana

The lanky Burundian showed good signs when he joined Chiefs last season. He was however signed after the season had started after he had impressed during a trial. But he is now rumoured to be on his way out of the Amakhosi nest after just one season. And the only thing he will be remembered for is a hatrick he scored through the penalty spot against Stellenbosch FC.