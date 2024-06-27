Pressure is a privilege, both good and bad – Williams

Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams triumphed at the PSL awards, securing both the coveted DSTV Premiership Footballer of the Season and the Goalkeeper of the Season award.



As the captain of the South African national team, Williams brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective on handling pressure in high-stakes environments.



The adidas athlete's insights into maintaining mental well-being while performing at the top level of professional sports are invaluable for aspiring athletes and sports enthusiasts alike, aiming to inspire the next generation athletes to overcome challenges and fuel their passion for the beautiful game of football.



Q: How do you personally handle the pressure of being an elite athlete, and how does it impact your enjoyment of the sport?

Ronwen Williams: I enjoy every moment of being a pro athlete, the good, the bad, the ups and downs. Importantly, I control what I can, which is my approach to the game. Embracing these experiences helps me enjoy the sport more, even under pressure.

Q: Can you share a specific moment when you realized the importance of enjoying the sport on your own terms, regardless of external pressures?

Williams: Every time I’m out with an injury, it hits deep. That’s when I realize I need to enjoy every moment. The pressures make the game more interesting, and appreciating the journey becomes essential.

Q: How do you maintain a “backyard mindset” in elite competition, embracing the joy and simplicity of the sport even on the grandest stages?

Williams: I try not to start the engine too soon, meaning I avoid thinking about the match until it’s showtime. I remain calm and keep my thoughts positive, which helps me enjoy the game as I did when I was a kid.

Q: How do you differentiate between negative and positive pressure, and how do you channel the latter to enhance your performance?

Williams: Pressure is a privilege, both good and bad. I stay away from things that negatively affect my mindset, like social media on match days. My mindset is probably my strongest quality, allowing me to perform without distractions.

Q: Share a memorable experience that marked a turning point in your career, shaping you into the athlete you are today.

Williams: Being given the armband to lead Bafana Bafana was a significant moment. It shifted my focus from just myself and my teammates to the entire nation, which was a profound responsibility and honor.

Q: Is there a specific challenge or setback in your journey that you believe many aspiring athletes can relate to, and how did you overcome it?

Williams: Conceding five goals on my debut for Bafana Bafana and facing criticism was tough. I had to dig deep, overcome fears, and strengthen my mental resilience. Today, I proudly wear a AFCON 23 bronze medal with my country.

Q: Can you recall a situation where external pressure turned into a positive force, driving you to achieve something extraordinary?

Williams: Not qualifying for AFCON 2021 was a painful experience. The critique we faced drove me to vow never to experience that pain again. It fueled my determination and commitment to the sport.

Q: Athletes often face injuries during their careers. Can you share a story of overcoming a significant injury and how it influenced your approach to the sport?

Williams: I’ve had numerous injuries requiring surgery. It’s tough being isolated from the team, but my family’s unwavering support helped me come back stronger each time. I push through pain and often return ahead of schedule, motivated by the desire not to let my coach down.

In closing Williams encourages athletes to reframe pressure and focus on the positive rallying cry, “You Got This,” as they walk onto the pitches whether competing as defending champions or making their tournament debut, highlighting the importance of embracing both the pressures and joys of professional sports.