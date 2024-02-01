Mngqithi yet to commit to Sundowns as Chiefs interest grows

Chiefs have shown interest in Mngqithi who's contract ends later this year.

It looks like Manqoba Mngqithi’s time at Mamelodi Sundowns will come to an end in June as he hasn’t yet renewed his contract.



ALSO READ: Chiefs set to try lure Mosimane back to SA?

The 52-year-old has been with the club for over 10 years after joining them from Golden Arrows to work under former coach Pitso Mosimane in 2013.

Mngqithi was demoted to a senior coach role in 2022 after sharing the responsibility of being a co-coach with Rulani Mokwena who is now the sole head coach.

AmaZulu were reportedly interested in bringing him on board but the coach chose to honour his contract rather than jump ship.

Phakaaathi has been informed that Kaizer Chiefs have also shown interest in Mngqithi who’s contract ends later this year.

“The Kaizer Chiefs job is one that appeals to him more but don’t be surprised if AmaZulu come calling again if things don’t go according to plan with their current coach at the end of the season,” a source to close to the coach said.



ALSO READ: Lorch was offered to Chiefs before he joined Sundowns

“He has been respectful towards Sundowns and Patrice Motsepe who is also fond of coach Manqoba. So it wasn’t easy for him to just leave half way through his contract but as things stand, he won’t be renewing his current deal.”