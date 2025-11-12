Mokwena braced for tough group ahead of Sundowns return

“The qualifiers are just the qualifiers, but the real competition starts in the group stages,” Mokwena said.

MC Alger coach Rulani Mokwena says his side is ready to embrace what he describes as a “tight group” following the CAF Champions League draw that pits the Algerian champions against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mokwena’s men have been placed in Group C alongside Sundowns, Sudan’s Al-Hilal, and DR Congo outfit Saint-Éloi Lupopo.



The draw means Mokwena will face Sundowns for the first time since parting ways with the South African champions last year.

After a short spell with Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, the 38-year-old tactician has made an impressive start to life in Algeria, guiding MC Alger to an unbeaten run in eight league matches with seven wins and a draw.

Reacting to the group stage draw, Mokwena acknowledged the strength of his opponents but expressed optimism that his side can build on last season’s quarter-final run.

“The qualifiers are just the qualifiers, but the real competition starts in the group stages,” Mokwena said in an exclusive interview with The South African Football Journalists’ Association on Wednesday.

“We are grateful to be here and to try and do better than last season, reaching the quarter-finals was a great achievement for the club. We want to improve on that because the club is very ambitious, and the president is also ambitious.”

Mokwena highlighted the quality and experience of Al-Hilal and Sundowns, while warning that Saint-Éloi Lupopo, who knocked out Orlando Pirates of the competition in the preliminary round, will be a tough nut to crack.

“If you speak about Al-Hilal, they were in the quarter-finals last season. You speak about Sundowns, who were finalists, and MC Alger, who were also in the quarter-finals,” he cautioned.

“Not a lot is being spoken about Lupopo, but they beat Pirates, and we know the pedigree of Pirates and you see their performances in the league this season. They beat Pirates convincingly in Congo and I watched the game, even the one in Orlando.

“They will be a very difficult team because they are well coached with a lot of physicality, aggressive runners and speed in the offensive line. It’s going to be very interesting and I think it will be a tight group but we are excited about the opportunity to compete and try to do better than last season.”